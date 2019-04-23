Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Bull Run Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 12800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:08 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Panhandle Drive and Plains Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Westcliff Road.
Theft was reported at 11:14 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:55 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Siltstone Loop.
Harassment was reported at 1:01 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An aggravated assault with other dangerous weapon was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 3:02 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Ambrose Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:06 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Nathan Drive.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 3:43 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of East Elms Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:55 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:24 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday on East Avenue B.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:27 p.m. Monday on Harbour Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:55 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Washington Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Leader Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Cardinal Avenue and Harris Avenue.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Dana Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:56 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Modoc Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Missouri Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for non-payment of child support was made at 2:49 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:23 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Kate Street.
An arrest on a warrant for abandoning or endangering child was made at 7:34 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Casa Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:59 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest on a warrant for burglary of a habitation was made at 10:12 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
Assault by contact and criminal mischief was reported at 10:22 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An accident was reported at 11:06 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 2:32 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
An animal bite was reported at 2:34 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Kelso Drive.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, and interference with emergency phone call was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Walt Morgan Circle.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 6:54 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:28 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East First Street.
An arrest on warrants for operating vehicle with wrong license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and driving while license invalid was made at 1:23 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:26 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Race Street.
An arrest for public intoxication was made at 9:54 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:48 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Casbeer Street.
Theft was reported at 12:37 p.m. Monday on Hollywood Drive.
An accident was reported at 4:03 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:12 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Third Street.
Harassment was reported at 5:46 p.m. Monday on Steele Street.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication was made at 6:19 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Broad Street.
An accident was reported at 6:41 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 9:32 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under 1 gram, in a drug-free zone, was made at 11:28 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
Compiled by Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
