Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Church Avenue.
Possession or promotion of child pornography was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Tumbleweed Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Recovered vehicle stolen from other jurisdiction was reported at 2:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Old Farm-to-Market 440.
Theft was reported at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of South WS Young Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Terrace Drive.
An assault by strangulation was reported at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Chips Drive.
Theft from a building was reported at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Williamson Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony was reported at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of North Second Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Green Avenue.
Harker Heights
Running stop sign, violation of promise to appear, speeding and no driver’s license was reported at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Pinewood Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for failure to identify as fugitive from justice and on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, was made at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
Theft was reported at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A fleet accident was reported at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
An arrest on warrants for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, and unlawful restraint was made at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Avenue D and South Main Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest for continuous violence against family was made at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Yaupon Road.
An arrest on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, and a warrant for failure to appear on charge of possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than 1 gram, was made at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
Disorderly conduct, public affray, was reported at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Kielman Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying items was reported at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, public affray, was reported at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
An arrest on a warrant for theft was made at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
An assault was reported at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South. Broad Street.
Theft was reported at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Second Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Farm-to-Market 580.
Theft was reported at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday on South U.S. Highway 183.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
An assault was reported at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Gamel Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
