Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Conner Court.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:16 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Herndon Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Paintrock Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Leslie Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:38 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Tucker Drive and Bundrant Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at noon Sunday in the 9700 block of Adeel Drive.
Harassment by telephone was reported at noon Sunday in the 1800 block of Sunset Street.
Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Greenwood Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Winkler Avenue.
Theft and possession of stolen firearm was reported at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:23 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of 18th Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Longview Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Jim Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Graphite Drive.
An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 11:41 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Longview Drive.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 7:23 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:44 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Vineyard Trail.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Vineyard Trail.
Theft was reported at 3:58 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:12 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Vineyard Trail.
Assault on security officer was reported at 12:23 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 7:34 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Pinto Drive.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, choking; abandon or endanger child, imminent danger; and unlawful restraint was made at 8:18 am. Sunday in the 200 block of Pinto Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:48 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Martin Luther King Drive.
An animal bite was reported at 12:05 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 1:24 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on a warrant for fraudulent removal of writing was made at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Judy Lane.
Assault by contact and assault by threat was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 8:57 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of West Avenue B.
Lampasas
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under 1 gram, evading arrest, running stop sign and a warrant for parole violation for dangerous drugs was made at 2:47 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Hackberry Street.
An arrest on warrant for public intoxication, driving without a license and speed under minimum was made at 7:09 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 10:32 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Highway 281.
An arrest for driving without a license with previous convictions was made at 10:07 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 12:48 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Compiled by Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
