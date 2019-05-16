Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A theft from a motor vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
A discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Hereford Lane.
A warrant was conducted at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Priest Drive.
A burglary was reported at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Culp Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Bob White Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Bob White Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Summers Road and West Avenue B.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 7:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest was made at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Karen Street.
An arrest was made at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday on Oak Ridge Drive.
Credit card abuse was reported at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Northern Dove Lane.
A burglary of a building was reported at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
An accident was reported at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
A theft of a firearm was reported at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An assault with bodily injury/family violence was reported at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An arrest was made at 4:48 p.m. 4:48 p.m. Wednesday at the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An attempt of burglary of a habitat was reported at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Washington Avenue.
A theft was reported at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
An assault with bodily injury/family violence was reported at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of South Seventh Street.
LAMPASAS
Harassment was reported at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Brown Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday on Perkins Street.
Compiled by Monique Brand
