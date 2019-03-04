Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Hunt Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Safady Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Capricorn Loop.
Theft was reported at 12:48 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Duncan Avenue and Stewart Street.
Silent or abusive calls to 911 was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:43 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Sixth Street.
Harker Heights
An injury to child, elderly or disabled person with bodily injury was reported at 7:32 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Douglas Fir.
Theft was reported at 8:17 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
Unlicensed carrying of weapon was reported at 2:28 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Edwards Drive.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 2:53 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of property, expired operator’s license and failure to appear was reported at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Disregard traffic control device, display expired license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility and unrestrained child under 8 years old was reported at 3:46 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Theft was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An assault was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Indian Trail.
Copperas Cove
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 1:04 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Stagecoach Circle.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 2:35 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 3:19 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Theft was reported at 10:56 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 19th Street.
An arrest on a warrant for speeding was made at 2:12 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 2:18 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Tiffany Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 5:38 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
An arrest on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display driver’s license was made at 7:52 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Wigeon Way and Pintail Loop.
A fleet accident was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Lampasas
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 12:56 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for unlawful use of criminal instrument and unlawful carrying of weapon was made at 3:11 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for unlawful use of criminal instrument and unlawful carrying of weapon was made at 3:11 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for warrants for driving while license invalid with previous conviction was made at 5:03 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:53 a.m. Sunday on South U.S. Highway 183.
Harassment was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
A disturbance was reported at 8:31 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Elm Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, was made at 9:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Avenue B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.