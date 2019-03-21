Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Abigail Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Winkler Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Bonner Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of James Loop.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Robinett Road and West Elms Road.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Lonesome Dove Drive.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Elms Run Circle.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Elms Road and South WS Young Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 15900 block of Cedar Valley Road.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of South WS Young Drive.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Toledo Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
An assault of family or household member by impeding breath or circulation was reported at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Totem Trail.
Copperas Cove
Forgery of government document and failure to identify was reported at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North First Street.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Drive.
Injury to a child with bodily injury was reported at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, was made at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Morris Drive.
Harassment and welfare concern was reported at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest on a warrant for expired operator’s license was made at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Miles Street.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, and criminal mischief was made at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Drive.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, and criminal mischief was made at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, under 1 gram, assault with bodily injury, family violence, violation of protective order, and terroristic threat of family member was made at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
Lampasas
An assault was reported at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway
An accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest for possession of controlled substance penalty group one, under 1 gram in a drug-free zone, possession of a controlled substance penalty group three, under 28 grams, and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 4:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Park Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest for public intoxication was made at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
