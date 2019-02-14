jbRED
Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault by contact was reported at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Malibu Lane.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Buccaneer Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Industrial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Levy Lane.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Lake Charles Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Winchester Drive.
Burglary of habitation with no forced entry was reported at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Connell Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of Redstone Drive.
Harker Heights
No information was available due to a technical issue at Harker Heights Police Department.
Copperas Cove
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
An arrest for display wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia was made at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North First Street.
Assisting another agency on affidavit of surety to surrender principal unlawful restraint family violence was reported at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
A runaway was reported at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Aletha Avenue.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury family violence was reported at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Robert Griffin III and Old Copperas Cove Road.
An arrest for evading arrest or detention was made at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Nathan Lane.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arson was reported at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Meggs Street.
Theft was reported at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Third Street.
Criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Second Street.
Disorderly conduct public affray and assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
An arrest for disorderly conduct public affray was made at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street.
Animal at large, vicious animal was reported at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury family violence (choking) was reported at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Mike Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
Shots fired was reported at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Howe Street.
An accident was reported at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Sixth Street and Walnut Street.
An accident was reported at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Willis Street.
Theft of service was reported at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
Theft was reported at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Sunrise Hills.
Fraud was reported at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Bridge Street.
A disturbance was reported at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An assault was reported at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
An arrest on warrants for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violation of promise to appear was made at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Bridge Street.
An arrest on warrants for assault by threat and expired motor vehicle registration was made at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Eighth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Avenue A.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
