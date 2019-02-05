Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony was reported at 1:26 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Theft was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Duncan.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:23 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Mikulec Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:34 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Green Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:56 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Powder River Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:07 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Taffinder Lane.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Cherry Lane.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Theft was reported at 8:08 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of 56th Street.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 8:56 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Northside Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 11:53 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South WS Young Drive.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:39 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South First Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:05 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Sumac Trail.
Interference with child custody was reported at 1:10 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Jonathan Lane.
Assault by contact family violence was reported at 2:13 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:41 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Theft was reported at 4:22 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Interference with child custody was reported at 4:34 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Terroristic threat was reported at 4:49 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 4:54 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Red Bud Drive.
Debit card abuse was reported 6:42 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Yaupon Road.
An arrest for driving while license invalid and warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than 1 gram, was made at 6:46 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 6:51 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Traci Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 8:25 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:59 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
An arrest on warrants for public intoxication, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid and animal violations was made at 7:05 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Avenue C.
Harassment was reported at 10:53 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:37 p.m. Monday in the 800 block North Key Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 3:11 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block South Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 3:58 p.m. Monday in the 600 block Old Georgetown Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:21 p.m. Monday in the 500 block South Chestnut Street.
An accident was reported on Monday in the 2200 block of South Highway 183.
An accident was reported on Monday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
