jbRED
Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
An assault with bodily injury with other dangerous weapon was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Shawlands Road.
False alarm or report was reported at 11:58 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of York Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmier Road.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:08 p.m. Monday in the 6300 block of Taree Loop.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
An arrest on warrants for expired operator’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no seat belt was made at 12:12 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle and theft was reported at 2:08 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Dewald Street.
An accident was reported at 7:41 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Theft was reported at 8:08 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Bailey Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:11 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
A fleet accident was reported at 9:04 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue G.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in a drug-free zone and minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:13 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 9:31 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 12:37 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a building and theft was reported at 12:37 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:31 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Debit card abuse was reported at 3:38 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Redbud Drive.
An accident was reported at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North First Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, and unlawful restraint was reported at 5:01 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Assault by contact, family violence, and a welfare concern was reported at 5:24 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Hackberry Street.
Theft was reported at 5:31 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 6:02 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Town Square.
Theft was reported at 6:39 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Continuous violence against family was reported at 7:14 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 8:58 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
An arrest for continuous violence against family, criminal mischief and public intoxication was made at 9:48 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Business U.S. Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 11:47 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Lampasas
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, was made at 11:19 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:58 p.m. Monday on Alexander Street.
Fraud was reported at 4:17 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Summer Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:49 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South Chestnut Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated and driving while license invalid was made at 9:26 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 11:42 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.