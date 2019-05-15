Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A burglary of a habitat with forced entry was reported at 12 a.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of North Eighth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12 a.m. Tuesday on the 2500 block of Trimmer Road.
A theft was reported at 12 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Bermuda Drive and Farhills Drive.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:53 a.m. Tuesday on the 2500 block of Trimmer Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday on the 2100 block of Shoemaker Drive.
A burglary of a habitation was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of Dunn Circle.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. at the 900 block of North Gray Street.
A theft by shoplifting was reported at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault by contact was reported at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:59 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Veteran Memorial Drive.
A theft was reported at 4:14 p.m. Sunday on the 600 block of Indian Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:39 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Cardinal Lane
A robbery was reported was reported at 6:58 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of Indian Trail.
COPPERAS COVE
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday at the 1000 block Brookview Drive.
An arrest was made at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday at the 1000 block Brookview Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday at the 300 block of Sherman Avenue. An assault by contact was reported at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Deadly conduct was reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday on the 3600 block of Railford Drive
A theft over $2,500 but under $30K was reported at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Deadly conduct was reported at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday on the 3400 block of Plateau Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported was reported at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday on the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
An animal bite was reported at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Houston Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 Constitution Drive.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday on North U.S. Highway 183. A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:21 a.m. on the 400 block of East Eighth Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:59 a.m. on the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:14 a.m. on the 400 block of South Main Street.
A theft was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:47 p.m. on the 800 block of West Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:01 p.m. on the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Compiled by Monique Brand
