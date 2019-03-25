Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
Deadly conduct discharge firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 2:05 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Jefferis Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Fleeing a police officer was reported at 3:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Avenue G and 28th Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Silverway Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Stephen Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Lloyd Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:31 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Heredity Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:33 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Lake Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Trailboss Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Doubletree Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Conder Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:27 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North 18th Street and Atkinson Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Ruiz Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:18 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Park Street.
Assault by strangulation was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Cranford Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Malibu Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Grasslands Drive.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:12 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Red Fern Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:19 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Terroristic threat and criminal mischief was reported at 9:51 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Ball Road.
Theft was reported at 5:39 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Oakridge Boulevard.
Driving while license invalid and failure to appear was reported at 10:07 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Loop 121.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 12:59 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Vintage Way.
Assault causing bodily injury to family member was reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Vintage Way.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 1:36 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury was made at 6:58 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury and assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 12:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Cross Street.
An accident was reported at 2:24 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Elke Circle.
Theft was reported at 2:58 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on a warrant for fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing was made at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Bridle Drive.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, was made at 6:57 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Bridle Drive.
Possession of dangerous drug was reported at 8:37 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
An arrest on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, was made at 8:59 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and North Main Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, under 1 gram, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 10:08 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Ninth Street.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 10:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for assault by contact, family violence, and unlawful restraint was made at 10:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, under 1 gram, was made at 10:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 3:36 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:40 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:34 p.m. Sunday on North U.S. Highway 183.
A disturbance was reported at 6:14 p.m. Sunday on Old Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 7:48 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:22 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
