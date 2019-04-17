Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Benttree Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of White Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North College Street.
Theft was reported at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Janis Drive.
Felony theft was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Attas Avenue.
Tampering with consumer product was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Hereford Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Forgery was reported at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
Terroristic threat was reported at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Old Farm-to-Market 440 and the 400 block of Pershing Drive.
Assault by strangulation was reported at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of John Chisholm Loop.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Benttree Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Silverhill Drive.
Harker Heights
An arrest for theft was made at 2:09 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Copperas Cove
Abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return was reported at 1:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Casa Circle.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, choking, family violence, was made at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Washington Avenue.
An arrest for continuous violence against family was made at 4:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, was made at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Industrial Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Bluebird Trail.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Texas Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Sexual assault was reported at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Hawk Trail.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Logsdon Street.
A welfare concern was repeated at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North 21st Street.
An arrest on a warrant for injury to the elderly was made at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
An arrest on warrants for burglary of a vehicle and driving while license invalid with previous convictions was made at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Avenue A.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East First Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street.
Harassment was reported at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Brown Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday on North U.S. Highway 183.
An assault was reported at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday on Castleberry Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West First Street.
Harassment was reported at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Old Georgetown Road.
An arrest on a warrant for burglary of a motor vehicle was made at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
