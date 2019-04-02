Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at midnight Sunday in the 900 block of James Loop.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at noon Sunday in the 1500 block of Trimmier Road.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Paintbrush Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Van Zanten Court.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Dugger Circle.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:33 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:33 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Garth Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sissom Road.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 8:18 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North Eighth Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Elms Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Maid Marian Circle.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 11:02 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at noon Monday in the 2200 block of Tyler Street.
Unlawful possession of firearm by a felon was reported at 1:35 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Kings Court.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 3:35 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Kangaroo Avenue.
An aggravated assault with other dangerous weapon was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana, 2 to 4 ounces, was reported at 9:28 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Alan Kent Drive and Gus Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:58 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Bacon Ranch Road and Trimmier Road.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony was reported at 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Hooten Street.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a building was reported at 4:12 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Ashwood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury to family member was reported at 5:07 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Quarry Trail.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Knight’s Way.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 12:37 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Juniper Circle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:52 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:35 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 2:56 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:55 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Credit card abuse was reported at 8:41 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:07 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Assault by threat, family violence, was reported at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
An accident was reported at 2:18 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made for accident involving damage to vehicle, driving while license invalid and no insurance was made at 4:41 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Main Street.
Assault by threat, family violence, was reported at 5:44 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
An accident was reported at 5:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and South Second Street.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 6:01 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Nauert Street.
Theft was reported at 7:14 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on a warrant for expired operator’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility was made at 8:53 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 10:19 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
An arrest on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 2:24 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Western Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:12 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
An accident was reported at 11:33 a.m. Monday on North Hackberry Street.
An arrest on a warrant for public intoxication with three or more convictions was made at 11:34 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Walnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:49 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:36 p.m. Monday on First Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, second offense, was made at 9:17 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
