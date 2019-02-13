Killeen
Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday at Connell Drive and Poage Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation with no forced entry was reported at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Prairie Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in a drug-free zone was reported at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Daisy Drive and Margarita Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Levy Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:48 p.m. at the intersection of East Rancier and North Roy.
Harker Heights
No information was available due to a technical issue at Harker Heights Police Department.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for assault with bodily injury family violence was made at 3:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
An accident was reported at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Little Street.
An arrest on a warrant for continuous violence against family was made at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Disorderly conduct public affray was reported at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault with bodily injury and assault by contact was reported at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Sexual assault child, indecency with a child by sexual contact and display harmful material to minor was reported at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Theft was reported at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury family violence and warrants for speeding was made at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Second Street.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury family violence was made at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Second Street.
Aggravated sexual assault child was reported at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for theft was made at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Drive. An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault with bodily injury family violence was reported at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Spur Drive.
Theft was reported at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Connie Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 9:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Noise disturbance was reported at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West First Street.
