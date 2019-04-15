Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Recovered vehicle stolen from other jurisdiction was reported at 12:26 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Donegal Bay Court.
Theft was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Connell Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Connell Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:11 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 4:03 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Fairview Drive and Valley Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:29 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South WS Young Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Wheeler Avenue.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Terroristic threat was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Eighth Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Haynes Drive.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 3:35 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 7:54 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Primrose Lane.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 8:43 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Capricorn Loop.
Harker Heights
No information was available.
Copperas Cove
An arrest on a warrant for speeding was made at 12:03 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Travis Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:38 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Allen Street.
Theft was reported at 2:02 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
An animal bite was reported at 2:04 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Janet Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Driving while intoxicated and an accident was reported at 5:26 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Hawk Trail.
An arrest on a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver’s license was made at 5:57 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with language was reported at 6:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Sunflower Trail.
Lampasas
An assault was reported at 2:23 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility was made at 8:32 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for driving while license invalid and a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility was made at 11:37 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Fourth Street.
Burglary of a business was reported at 11:44 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of McLean Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:22 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:13 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway
A reckless driver was reported at 4:27 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Avenue H.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:35 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
A disturbance was reported at 6:08 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:07 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Key Avenue and North Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 7:17 p.m. Sunday on Castleberry Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:16 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West First Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:18 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Creek Street and East Fourth Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 8:29 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest for criminal trespass was made at 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
