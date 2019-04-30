Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 9200 block of Everly Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Harrison Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Larissa Drive.
An aggravated assault with firearm was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:39 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday on WS Young Drive.
Recovered vehicle stolen from other jurisdiction was reported at 6:13 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Second Street.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Lea Ann Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 9:08 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Harris Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Conner Court.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Chad Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of North 38th Street.
Harker Heights
An arrest for aggravated robbery was made at 12:06 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for unauthorized use of motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention was made at 12:28 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Creek Road.
An arrest for evading arrest or detention was made at 12:28 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Knight’s Way.
Theft was reported at 6:14 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
An arrest on a warrant for expired operator’s license was made at 12:34 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and North 11th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:44 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 12:55 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 7:34 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Miranda Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:12 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Little Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:49 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of North 19th Street.
An accident was reported at 1:03 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
Theft was reported at 1:31 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North Farm-to-Market 116.
Reckless damage was reported at 2:08 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
Theft was reported at 2:17 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
Theft was reported at 2:54 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:01 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Veterans Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:41 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Saratoga Lane.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, and interference with emergency phone call was reported at 10:48 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:53 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Avenue D.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 10:57 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Avenue D.
Lampasas
An arrest for driving while license invalid, failure to secure child in safety seat and on warrants for failure to appear, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, was made at 12:46 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:06 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest on a warrant for driving while license invalid with previous conviction was made at 6:15 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:18 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
Harassment was reported at 9:23 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 9:46 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:32 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:56 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:52 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Broad Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:56 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:02 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:13 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Gamel Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:13 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Live Oak Street.
Theft was reported at 9:23 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group three, under 28 grams and two warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia was made at 11:28 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West First Street.
