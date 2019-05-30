Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Botanical Drive and Orchid Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Green Avenue.
A city warrant was reported at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Garth Drive and Valley Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Littlerock.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North 46th Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Metropolitan Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier.
The violation of a parole warrant was reported at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Second Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Versailles North Apartments.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Cedar Circle.
A criminal warrant for arrest was reported at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday at the Renaissance Apartments.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1600 block of Saddle Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 2900 block of Transit Drive.
Copperas Cove
General information was reported at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
An accident was reported at 6:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Jesse Drive.
An arrest on suspicion of theft was made at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Safe keeping was reported at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Henry Street.
A fleet accident was reported at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of South FM 116.
An accident was reported at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Cove Avenue.
An arrest on suspicion of failure to sterilize animals was made at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
An arrest on suspicion of assault with bodily injury was made at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for a robbery warrant was made at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Drive.
An arrest for two warrants of not having a driver’s license was made at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 8:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of North First Street.
Safe keeping was reported at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was made at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for a city of Killeen warrant was made between 5:16 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Indian Trail.
A public intoxication and criminal mischief arrest was made at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Seminole Trace.
Harassment was reported at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Yuron Trace.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday on North Highway 281.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Fraud was reported at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Spring Street.
Fraud was reported at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Broad Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday on Castleberry Street.
Assault was reported at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
An arrest for two warrants of theft was made at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Expressway.
A prowler was reported at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Compiled by Hunter King
