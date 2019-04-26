Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Valley Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1200 block of Estes Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Bridgewood Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Florence Road and Southside Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:15 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Sissom Road.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Lago Trail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:41 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of South WS Young Drive.
Theft was reported at 9:47 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Garner Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:03 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Jake Spoon Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.
Recovered vehicle stolen from other jurisdiction was reported at 1:50 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:40 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue C.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 5:03 p.m. Thursday on Gilmer Street.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Patton Road.
Interference with child custody was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:38 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Chantz Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group two was reported at 10:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at the intersection of Santa Rosa Drive and Stovall Avenue.
Harker Heights
Forgery was reported at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Yuma Trail.
Copperas Cove
An arrest on a warrant for non-payment of child support was made at 12:48 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct, public affray, was reported at 10:24 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Reckless damage was reported at 12:51 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
An accident was reported at 12:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Golf Course Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:46 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Farm-to-Market 3046.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:33 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence, was made at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 7:17 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:31 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:36 p.m. Thursday on East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:34 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:43 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Western Street.
An arrest on warrants for violation of a protective order, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver’s license was made at 6:11 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Avenue C.
Harassment was reported at 6:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A noise disturbance was reported at 10:21 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
A prowler was reported at 11:33 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East First Street.
Compiled by Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
