Area police agencies report:
Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Turner Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood.
Theft from a person was reported at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Leisha Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of San Antonio Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Gray Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of WS Young Drive.
Debit card abuse was reported at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Bryce Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of WS Young Drive.
Warrant arrest was reported at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Credit card abuse was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of Doersam Loop.
Theft was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North WS Young Drive and Poage Drive.
Failure to stop was reported at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North 38th Street.
Prohibited items in a correctional facility was reported at midnight in the 2400 block of South Loop.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a building was reported at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Stockdale Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Ross Street.
Violation of a protective order was reported at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
An accident was reported at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block G.R. Hinson Parkway.
An accident was reported at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of RGIII Boulevard.
An accident was reported at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of RGIII Boulevard and East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ryan Drive and Ashley Drive.
Wrong or obscured license plate was reported at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
Forced entry was reported at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A warrant arrest was reported at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Warrant arrest was reported at 2:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Compiled by: Beau Kemp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.