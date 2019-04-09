Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft of a firearm was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Wright Way.
An aggravated assault with knife or cutting instrument was reported at 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Western Swing Court.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Mary Lane.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 9600 block of Diana Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 9000 block of Devonshire Court.
Possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds in a drug-free zone was reported at 3:31 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and West Dean Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:43 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Mary Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 8:35 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:05 p.m. Monday on East Rancier Avenue.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:35 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Sylvia Drive.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Ball Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:33 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Ball Road.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:54 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 9:12 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Crymes Lane.
Theft and failure to appear was reported at 11:43 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Copperas Cove
A fleet accident was reported at 7:48 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Bond Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:51 a.m. Monday in the 20 block of Oakridge Drive.
Attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:49 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Avenue A.
An accident was reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 3:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hawk Trail and Bob White Trail.
An arrest on warrants for operating unregistered motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility was made at 4:36 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Hawk Trail.
An accident was reported at 4:53 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Hill Street.
An arrest for driving with invalid license, expired license plates and failure to maintain financial responsibility was made at 5:22 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Hill Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of John Henry Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of John Henry Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:16 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Jennifer Circle.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:07 p.m. Monday in the 20 block of Oak Ridge Street.
Theft was reported at 11:17 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:39 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
Theft was reported at 11:23 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Casbeer Street.
A disturbance was reported at 12:48 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:52 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:57 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:24 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:03 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:24 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:46 p.m. Monday on Park Lane.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under 1 gram was made at 9:53 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
