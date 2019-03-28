Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Recovered stolen property from other jurisdiction was reported at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North WS Young Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Swope Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
Theft was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Forest Hill Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Cimmaron Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North 46th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday on I-14.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 2:02 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Cody Poe Road and Watercrest Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Elms Road and South WS Young Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of 14th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Bade Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one was reported at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Elms Run Circle.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Rusack Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of Birmingham Circle.
Harker Heights
Driving while license suspended with previous conviction was reported at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Ann Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm was reported at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Wind Ridge Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance penalty group three under 28 grams, possession of dangerous drug and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue A.
A runaway was reported at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
Forgery of a government document was reported at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, interference with emergency call and criminal mischief was reported at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Main Street.
An arrest on a warrant for failure to appear, theft, was made at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Sandy Court.
An accident was reported at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue D.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
An arrest for criminal trespass and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South First Street.
An arrest on a warrant for possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was made at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday on Old Georgetown Road.
Compiled by
Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
