Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
- A criminal warrant was executed at 3:49 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a habitation- forced entry was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
- Walking in the roadway was reported at 11:50 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Poage Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:08 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Poage Avenue.
- A criminal warrant was executed at 4:06 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Fox Creek Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
HARKER HEIGHTS
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide a blotter on weekends.
COPPERAS COVE
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 6:27 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
- Striking a fixture/highway landscaping was reported at 7:02 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:57 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Tammy Drive.
- Theft of under $100 was reported at 1:13 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- Possession of a dangerous drug was reported 2:47 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Sunny Drive.
- Theft of between $750 and $2,500 was reported at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Ross Road.
- An accident was reported at 2:58 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North First Street and Lutheran Church Road.
- A welfare concern was reported at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:20 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 90 block of Cove Terrace.
- Injury to a child-bodily injury was reported at 6:12 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Dennis Street.
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 8:43 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Skyline Drive.
LAMPASAS
- A theft was reported at 12:24 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
- A reckless driver was reported at 2:42 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 4:12 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:32 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Cloud Street.
- Harassment was reported at 7:02 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Harassment was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 2200.
- A suspicious act was reported at 11:11 p.m. in the 100 block of East First Street.
