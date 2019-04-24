Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Florence Road and Zinnia Drive.
Burglary of a building with no forced entry was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Black Springs Drive.
Theft of a motorcycle was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
Theft of a motorcycle was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Kirk Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Jana Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Traverse Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Powder River Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Green Meadow Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Windward Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Hitchrock Drive.
Assault by strangulation was reported at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of John Haedge Drive and West Elms Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Walton Walker Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Harassment by telephone was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Gray Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Janis Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Alpine Street.
Theft shoplifting was reported at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Carter Street.
Theft was reported at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Mary Jo Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Pontotoc Trace.
Robbery was reported at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Ashwood.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Mary Jo Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was made at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Mary Jo Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than 1 gram but under 4 grams was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to identify as a fugitive was reported at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Eagle Trail.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Karen Street.
An accident was reported at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Leonhard Street.
Disorderly conduct and criminal mischief was reported at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
An arrest on warrants for animal left unattended outside residence was made at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Robertson Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue A.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Willis Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Peach Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Harassment was reported at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Western Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East North Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday on South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
