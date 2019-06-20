Killeen
Criminal trespass was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 200 block of Harrison Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday at O’Reillys, no address given.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Fictitious license plates were reported at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of General Drive and North WS Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Harrison Avenue.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Haven Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest on a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant was made at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 6:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
Fraud was reported at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 23rd Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Illegal dumping was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
An accident was reported at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue A.
An accident was reported at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Town Square.
Theft was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
Harker Heights
A warrant arrest was made at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Knights Way.
A violation of court order was reported at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Oakridge.
Forgery was reported at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Sexual assault was reported at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Lampasas
A suspicious act was reported at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East First Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of West FM 580.
A suspicious act was reported at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday on Park Lane.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Harassment was reported at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue G.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Hunter King
