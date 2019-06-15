Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:20 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Sparrow Road.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Florence Road.
Evading arrest was reported at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Terrace Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:15 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
Theft of one firearm was reported at 5:20 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Fowler Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:16 a.m. Friday at Lone Star Inn and Suites.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 1 p.m. Friday at East Dean Avenue.
Interference with the duties of a public servant was reported at 2:57 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Bermuda Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 6:07 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of 16th Street.
Lampasas
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:57 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
A minor accident was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A minor accident was reported at 1:35 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:02 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
A suspicious act was reported at 5:51 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
An arrest was made for a probation violation at 9:27 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
A minor accident was reported at 10:56 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Copperas Cove
The police department did not release a blotter.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
