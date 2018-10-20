Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
A driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:08 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An assault by strangulation was reported at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Canadian River Loop.
Abuse of a debit or credit card was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of East Elms Road.
An aggravated assault with a firearm was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces was reported at 7:50 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at noon Friday in the 3200 block of Lake Travis Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An assault causing bodily injury-family violence was reported at 12:11 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Nauert Street. An arrest was made.
An injury to elderly-bodily injury was reported at 12:25 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Cottonwood Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:43 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Nauert Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:05 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 10:49 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
A terroristic threat was reported at 11:21 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Park Avenue.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 4:46 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 3:28 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 9:02 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Western Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:20 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East 4th Street.
Fraud was reported at 11:34 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 12:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:06 p.m. Friday on Sue Ann Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 1:29 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:59 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:24 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6;24 p.m. Friday on East Highway 190.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:11 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish its crime blotter on the weekend.
Compiled by Kyle Blankenship
