A 27-year-old Killeen man was arrested Thursday and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, according to an arrest affidavit.
Kevin James Scharf was arraigned on the charge Friday. Officers, who were originally dispatched early Thursday morning to a robbery alarm at the Hooters at 1501 E. Central Texas Expressway, allegedly observed Scharf sitting inside a vehicle with a glass pipe next to him.
The vehicle reportedly had the driver’s seat removed and was outside the vehicle.
An officer removed the pipe, which had a baggie inside containing a crystal-like substance that later field-tested positive for meth, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states that Scharf said he hadn’t been doing meth that long, and that he started his drug use with cocaine.
The affidavit does not specify whether Scharf triggered the robbery alarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.