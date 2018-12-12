One man was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Ernest Alfred Dufour Jr. was arraigned on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm after Killeen Police Department officers stopped him during a traffic stop. According to the report filed by the police, one officer said Dufour told him he had a shotgun in the vehicle and admitted that it belonged to him.
According to the report, Dufour had been convicted of a felony offense of burglary of a habitation on March 30, 2017.
Dufour was being held in Bell County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.