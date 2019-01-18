A 33-year-old man was booked into Bell County Jail Thursday evening after police say he impeded a woman’s breath.
Nathaniel Fletcher of Killeen was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown Friday and charges of assault and terroristic threat against a public servant. In total, his bond is set at $85,000.
According to an arrest affidavit, Fletcher impeded the victim’s breath by applying pressure to her throat or neck after an altercation in a residence.
Officers eventually arrested Fletcher after they say he hid in a closet, initially resisting arrest. It is unclear what threat police say Fletcher made.
In an unrelated case, Deanna Shea Lewis, 28, was arraigned by Justice Brown and faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Her bond was set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.