A 24-year-old man was arrested by Killeen police after he was accused of pointing a loaded pistol at its owner in late November.
Damion Dumpson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Thursday and faces a charge of threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.
On Nov. 28, Killeen police responded to the call of an armed man, according to an arrest affidavit. Dumpson reportedly took the pistol that belonged to the man who was threatened, according to the affidavit.
“Dumpson picked up the pistol, grabbed a red colored round of ammunition and loaded the pistol … then pointed the pistol,” police said in the affidavit.
Police say Dumpson was witnessed hiding the pistol and other stolen goods behind a dumpster following his confrontation at the residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.