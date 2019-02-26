A 31-year-old Killeen woman was arrested after police say she robbed a local store Sunday morning in an effort to exchange goods for cocaine.
Natashia Keshee Adams was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Tuesday afternoon and faces a charge of robbery. Her bond was set at $50,000.
Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday, Killeen police responded to a call of a robbery at a Dollar General on East Hallmark Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit. The manager told police that Adams had been seen placing items of clothing and makeup into her purse on camera.
Adams was stopped after passing the last point of sale with the items still in her purse, according to the affidavit. While 911 was called, employees attempted to keep Adams in the store as she swung her arms and struck them.
The struggle was seen on footage from the store’s surveillance system, according to police.
Adams confessed to police to going into the store to steal items of clothing to exchange for cocaine, according to the affidavit, and said she punched employees in self-defense.
