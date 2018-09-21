The Killeen Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly entered a store last week and exposed himself.
Around 7:25 p.m. on Sept. 11, police responded to a report of indecent exposure in an unnamed store in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The suspect is described to be about 5-feet 9-inches tall with black and gray hair, glasses and a black and gray goatee. The man was last seen wearing a blue shirt blue-jean shorts and driving a white car.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division and the Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
