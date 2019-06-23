The Killeen Police Department is currently looking for a potentially wounded man who is suspected of attempting to burgle a Killeen home, according to a news release issued by the Police Department.
Officers responded to a reported burglary of a habitation Sunday at 5:09 a.m. in the 2200 block of Wheeler Avenue, according to the release. When they arrived, they were told the victim was sleeping in the house when noises from inside the home woke them up. According to the report, the victim got a handgun just as the unknown suspect entered the bedroom. The victim reportedly fired a shot at the suspect, who fled eastbound on Wheeler Avenue.
The suspect is described as a black male, early 20’s, approximately 5’6” tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds, according to the report. He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and with no shirt. Detectives believe the suspect was wounded during this incident.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at
254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
