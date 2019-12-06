The Bell County Crime Stoppers are looking for any information on a Killeen girl who went missing 30 years ago. 

Jenna Robbins, who was 9 at the time, was last seen in Killeen on May 14, 1989. According to the agency’s website, Robbins was outside of her home at 5:30 p.m. when she entered a gray 2-door Dodge or Plymouth driven by a white male, age 20-22 years, with brown hair, traveling west on Garrison.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Staff Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

