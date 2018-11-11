Killeen police seek a man who allegedly made away with an undisclosed amount of cash Thursday at an area convenience store.
Officers responded to a reported aggravated robbery around 9:45 p.m. Thursday at the Shorty’s Convenience Store located at 908 Terrace Drive, according to a press release from KPD. Upon the officers’ arrival, they were told a man wearing a black beanie, black hoodie and black pants entered the store.
The suspect produced a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk, according to police. Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as black male with a short beard, approximately 5-feet 10-inches to 6-feet tall and medium build. He is considered armed, dangerous and should not be approached, according to the release.
Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit ask anyone who has information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Thee P3Tips App for iOS or Android may also be downloaded for anonymous tips.
All information is confidential and anonymous. If a tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible for this robbery, there could be a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.