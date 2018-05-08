Harker Heights police responded around noon to a robbery in the H-E-B on Indian Trail.
A black male between his late 20s and early 30s of medium build standing at about 5-foot-8-inches to 5-foot-10 presented a note to the teller instructing the teller to give him the money, a police investigation revealed.
The man then exited the store and departed in a white 2016 Hyundai Elantra.
It is believed the man is the same suspect associated with another bank robbery that occurred April 5 at the First National Bank on Elms Road in Killeen.
Anyone having information about this incident are urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953- 5400 and contact the Criminal Investigation Division, Detective Jenks, or Agent Fiedler with the Waco FBI office at jafiedler@fbi.gov.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com.
Those with information can also download the P3Tips app for iOS and Android and give an anonymous tip. All information given is anonymous and confidential, and if your tip leads to an arrest of the robber, you could be eligible for a reward of $1,000.
(1) comment
Dum Dee Dum Dum CRIME SPREE heating up as days get HOT, so will CRIME....
