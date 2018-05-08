Killeen police are investigating a Tuesday robbery of the Wiso Phat Burger restaurant in the 400 block of Liberty Street in Killeen.
According to Killeen spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, officers responded to a call at 11 a.m. in reference to a robbery at the restaurant.
Upon arrival, officers said they were told two male suspects approached two employees, displayed a weapon and demanded money. The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
Police described the first suspect as a heavy-set black male, approximately 6-foot-1-inch to 6-foot-2-inch tall, last seen wearing a bright orange and yellow headscarf.
No information was provided on the second suspect.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS and Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information given is anonymous and confidential, and a tip that leads to an arrest could be eligible for reward up to $1,000 in cash.
