Bell County Crime Stoppers released security camera footage Friday from an alleged car burglary May 1 in Killeen.
On May 1, Killeen officers were told that an unknown male burglarized a victim’s vehicle and stole a wallet containing numerous credit/debit cards.
Department detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect and is asking anyone who can identify him or may have information to contact Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477), go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or text BELLCO along with the tip to 274637.
Text HELP to 274637 for help with the tip or text STOP to 274637 to stop the tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
