The 49-year-old Cedar Park suspect accused of shooting a man Friday in Harker Heights is the son of the 75-year-old victim, according to Harker Heights police.
Police said Ricky Frank Thomas Barker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting his father in the leg at the victim’s home in the 300 block of Illinois Drive.
Heights police responded to a call at the scene at around 7:18 p.m. in reference to a call of a man down with unknown status. Upon arrival, officers found the 75-year-old white male lying face up and bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg on the sidewalk in front the residence.
According to police, the victim said he was returning home from shopping and after entering his home was shot in the leg by an unidentified man who was in the residence.
The victim’s leg was removed due to damage from the gunshot wound. He is currently being cared for at Scott and White Medical Center-Temple. Police said Barker turned himself in to officers Saturday.
Barker was charged with aggravated assault with a bond set at $500,000.
He is currently being held at the Bell County Jail.
Heights police continue to investgate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 254-953-5400.
