Near noon Friday, Killeen police responded to reports of a woman who was threatened with a knife and robbed near Shoemaker High School.
Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Clear Creek Road in reference to the incident. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a woman who told them a man approached her and threatened her with a knife, who then stole her property.
The suspect then fled the area, but a description of the suspect was provided to responding officers.
"They were able to locate the suspect and apprehend him without incident," said KPD Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
The suspect's name was not released. He was transported to the Killeen City Jail pending charges.
Killeen Independent School District Spokesman Terry Abbott said the incident did not occur on district property.
