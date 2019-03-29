BELTON — A Nolanville man was arrested this week after about 35 pounds of high-grade marijuana and several weapons reportedly were seized from his home.
The Bell County Organized Crime Unit said its agents were helped by a Texas Department of Public Safety K-9 unit when Lee Edward Logue, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with possession of marijuana over 5 pounds.
The estimated final street value of the drugs so far is about $105,000, a news release said.
Logue was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday while the Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case. The arrest came after an investigation into the distribution of large quantities of high-grade marijuana in the Bell County area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.