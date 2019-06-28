A Killeen Police Department police officer on Friday waived a formal arraignment on the felony offense of injury to a child, which means the court automatically enters a not-guilty plea.
Sarah Hydorn is set for a pre-trial hearing on July 26, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Hydorn is accused of leaving bruises and fingernail marks on one of her stepsons, according to an affidavit in support of ex parte relief obtained from the district clerk’s office.
She was indicted on June 12 by a Bell County grand jury on a charge of injury to a child and remains on administrative leave without pay, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Friday.
The department previously has said that the leave is in accordance with Civil Service Law and not a reflection on the merits of the case.
The case began when the mother of two children who reside with Sarah Hydorn and Erik Hydorn, the children’s father, reported an incident that allegedly occurred in February.
On March 1, Leah Anne Daul Cantu reported her allegation to the Harker Heights Police Department, where an officer took photos of the child’s arm.
“When (the two children) got in the car they wanted to wait until their dad went around the corner to show me something,” Cantu said in the affidavit. One of the children showed his upper right arm that allegedly had a bruise of a hand mark on it.
“He even pointed out where fingernails went into the skin,” according to the affidavit. The child told his mother that Sarah (Hydorn) had inflicted the injury on Feb. 23.
The child “then stated that they both got whipped with a belt for eating a snack” on Feb. 27. Cantu’s child told her that he had been told “to tell anyone that asked about his arm that is was eczema,” according to the affidavit.
The children were then seen by medical professionals, during which time one of the doctors spoke with the children alone before telling Cantu that he would be filing a report with child protective services, according to the affidavit.
Erik Hydorn said during a court hearing on June 19 that the allegations against his wife were “completely false.” A visiting judge on that day ordered that the two children remain with the Hydorn’s, as opposed to the mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.