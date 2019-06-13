Editor's Note: This was updated to confirm animals were inside the home.
A call about a stolen vehicle ended in a house fire in north Killeen on Thursday morning.
Officers were called in at 9:05 a.m. to Crockett Drive where the stolen vehicle, a 2019 Chevy Silverado, was located.
According to the Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez, upon approaching the vehicle, police spotted a man in the driver seat.
When the suspect failed to step out of the vehicle, police said, he then attempted to flee in the car and made his way to Stewart Street where the vehicle crashed into a parked car and motorcycle.
“The suspect then fled on foot and there was a foot pursuit,” Miramontez said.
The suspect made his way to the 500 block of Goodnight Drive trying to gain access to vacant homes, Miramontez said.
After he made his way to an unoccupied home, the suspect then “created a diversion,” by starting a fire indoors.
“It didn’t take long for police to apprehend the suspect as he walked out of the home 15 minutes after he started the fire,” Miramontez said.
The suspect was apprehended at 10:55 a.m.
At presstime, the male suspect’s identification was not released and is confirmed in custody at the Killeen jail.
The crime is still under investigation.
No injuries were reported and the fire was contained.
Fire Chief Brian Brank told the Herald on Thursday night that animals were killed inside the home due to the fire but "did not know the specifics."
