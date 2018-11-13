An aggravated robbery Monday night in Killeen is keeping investigators busy, even as they search for suspects in armed robberies committed last week.
Officers were dispatched to the Select Food Mart in the 90 block of East Elms Road in Killeen around 8:45 p.m., an official said on Tuesday.
Officers “were told that a black male entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. “The clerk complied and the suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money.”
No injuries were reported.
The suspect in Monday’s robbery is described as a black male, approximately 35 to 40 years old and approximately 5 feet, 7 inches, to 6 feet, 3 inches, tall. He was last seen wearing dark colored boots, a hoodie and gloves, Miramontez said.
Miramontez could not say if the Monday night armed robbery was related to other armed robberies in Killeen and Harker Heights on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.
“There has been an increase in robberies this month,” she said.
Heights police responded on Nov. 7 to an aggravated robbery call just after 10 p.m. at Murphy’s USA gas station in the 2000 block of Heights Drive, according to a Heights police department news release. A black male in a gray hoodie pointed a silver revolver at a clerk and demanded money from the cash register and cigarettes. A white sedan was seen departing that scene.
Killeen police also were busy on Nov. 7, responding just after midnight to the Shorty’s Convenience Store located at 908 Terrace Drive for another aggravated robbery. Two suspects displayed handguns, demanded money and fled the store. One of the suspects was wearing a black beanie, black hoodie and black pants, according to KPD. He is described as black male with a short beard, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches, to 6-feet tall and medium build.
On Nov. 8 around 8:30 p.m., Heights police responded to an aggravated robbery call at the Sam Food Mart in the 2300 block of Indian Trail. A black male pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money, according to a Heights Police Department news release. Police said surveillance footage shows the suspect to be a medium-sized black male with a mustache and beard, possibly in his 30s, wearing a black beanie cap and a black coat. He was described as approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall, and about 190 to 200 pounds.
Anyone with information about these robberies or the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400, or contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Thee P3Tips App for iOS or Android may also be downloaded for anonymous tips.
All information is confidential and anonymous. If a tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible for this robbery, there could be a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
KPD robbery prevention tips for businesses:
- Maintain good lighting at all entrances, interior and exterior.
- Keep advertising and merchandise out of windows as much as possible.
- Keep cash money to a minimum.
- Be sure your alarms and surveillance cameras are in good working order at all times.
- Keep alert
- Call the police if a request is received to open after regular hours or if the person looks suspicious.
