A Killeen man who was released last year from prison and placed on parole for an aggravated kidnapping conviction was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday after police said he attempted to strangle a woman during an argument last month.
Cody Sedgwick, 30, was listed in the Bell County Jail with a bond of $50,000 on the third-degree felony charge of assault of a family or household member by strangulation, according to jail and court records.
Killeen police on May 29 responded to a residence in the 2200 block of Cooke Drive in response to a violent domestic incident, according to the arrest affidavit. The victim told police that she had been in a verbal altercation with Sedgwick and “at one point, the suspect became upset and wrapped one of his arms around her neck from behind and began to squeeze her neck,” police said.
The victim told police that she did not lose consciousness but was unable to breathe or speak, according to the affidavit.
Another officer observed a security camera located in the living room and Sedgwick gave permission for the officer to see the footage, police said.
Watching the video, the officer said he “saw the suspect and victim in the living room when the suspect grabbed the victim and pushed her to a couch,” where he placed his hands around the victim’s neck “and began to pull back,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Sedgwick has a history with the police.
In May 2013, he was arrested on an aggravated kidnapping charge after police said he held a man hostage in an apartment for four days, according to a Herald story on May 14, 2013.
He was convicted of that first-degree felony charge on Sept. 26, 2013, and sentenced to eight years in prison. He was released and placed on parole in February last year, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.
DPS records show that Sedgwick also has several convictions for possession of controlled substances and misdemeanor theft.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Jesus Andre Quinones, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Joshua Arthur Prunty, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Juston Lee Altum, 32, of Kempner, on four charges of sexual assault and three charges of aggravated sexual assault.
Antonio Dwight Husband, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Alexander L. Hernandez, 46, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Michael Earl Sumuel, 57, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Malcolm Earl Simms Jr., 17, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Edwin Lopez, 60, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
