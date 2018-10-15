A 25-year-old Killeen man has been charged with intoxicated manslaughter after crashing Sept. 2 into a parked 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 in Georgetown and killing a passenger in his car, according to the Austin-American Statesman.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the newspaper, Georgetown police officers responded to a wreck in the 4000 block of I-35 at around 3:20 a.m. and found Pfc. Anthony Brown Jr. yelling for help in the driver’s seat of a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu.
In the passenger seat was Spc. Lewis Jacquez Davies, 20, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a Fort Hood official, Brown is assigned to the 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division.
The affidavit said Brown was driving north on the frontage road approaching the Southeast Inner Loop light when he ran into an 18-wheeler tractor trailer parked legally on the shoulder of the road with its lights on. Brown was taken to Seton Williamson hospital, where he told an officer he did not remember driving, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit said a blood sample taken from Brown had a blood alcohol concentration of .133.
The legal blood alcohol concentration for Texas drivers is .08.
According to an obituary with Harmon Funeral Home, of Ozark, Alabama, Davies enlisted in the Army in April 2016 and received the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal during his tour in Korea as a Motor Transport Operator. Following his tour in Korea, his obituary said, Davies accepted a second assignment to the 96th Transportation Company at Fort Hood.
Davies is survived by his wife, Kirsten Davies, who he married in November 2017, and son Kyren.
He was buried Sept. 15.
Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison under the Texas Penal Code.
