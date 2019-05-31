A former Killeen ISD kindergarten teacher was arrested Thursday on charges of indecency with a child and sexual assault contact.
The Killeen Police Department received information that Leonardo Casias engaged in inappropriate contact with a student in the 2016-2017 school year at Peebles Elementary School in Killeen, according to a news release by the Killeen Police Department. Through the investigation the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Victims Unit, discovered that a juvenile victim disclosed that Casias had inappropriate physical contact with the student.
The case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday and a warrant for Casias’s arrest was issued by Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman.
Casias was arrested on Thursday by the Poteet Police Department and he was transported to the Atascosa County Jail. Poteet is about 180 miles south of Killeen.
The Killeen Independent School District is not going to provide further information on the matter. However, the district did issue a statement late Thursday.
"The Killeen Independent School District strongly condemns the behavior that has been alleged in this case," according to the statement. "We are saddened and outraged by the alleged conduct by this former teacher and we remain committed to our students’ welfare. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement officials in this matter, and if the allegations prove true, we will support the strongest possible legal action against this former employee."
