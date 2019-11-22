Rico Doyle

A Killeen man who was sentenced to life in prison last year for murdering two women in 2015 was scheduled to appear in a Bell County courtroom on Friday on three aggravated assault cases related to the same incident, but the cases were re-set pending an appeal on the murder convictions.

Rico Doyle, 40, currently is in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s prison in New Boston after a jury found him guilty of the shooting deaths of Kysha D. Edmond-Gray, 42, and Deanna Louise Buster, 38, in downtown Killeen on April 21, 2015.

