Jury selection interviews started today in the capital murder trial against Rico Doyle, 38, of Killeen, in the 426th District Court of Judge Fancy Jezek, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s office. Jury selection interviews could take three to four weeks followed by the trial that will last at least two weeks, said Henry Garza, Bell County District Attorney, on Monday.
Doyle pleaded not guilty in September 2015 to the charges of capital murder of Kysha D. Edmond-Gray, 42, and Deanna Louise Buster, 38, in downtown Killeen on April 21, 2015. He also pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on allegations of wounding three other people during the same incident, according to court records.
If convicted, Doyle could be sentenced to death.
Doyle has been in the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1.2 million since being arrested in April 2015.
The trial process began April 2 with a general examination of jury panels, Garza said.
“As the state is seeking the death penalty in this capital murder trial, today we began the individual interviews of the prospective jury panel members,” Garza said.
“Upon the conclusion of this individual interviewing of the panel members a jury will be selected and seated and testimony will begin,” he said.
Paul McWilliams, first assistant district attorney, will be prosecuting the case.
The capital murder charges is not the first time Doyle was implicated in a homicide.
Doyle served two years previously for his part in the 2007 murder of Killeen High School student Tyrone Haskins, 18. Doyle was indicted in September 2008 on a charge of murder, court records show.
Two years later, in April 2011, court records show Doyle took a plea bargain offer. In exchange for his plea of guilty, his murder charge in Jezek’s 426th District Court was reduced to criminally negligent homicide and he served 24 months for Haskins’s death.
About a year after he was paroled for the criminally negligent homicide, police implicated Doyle in the shooting deaths of Edmond-Gray and Buster. Police searched for Doyle for three days after the shooting before he was arrested April 24, 2015.
