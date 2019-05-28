A federal judge in Waco sentenced 38-year-old methamphetamine distribution ringleader Daniel Louis Lopez of Waco to life in federal prison on Tuesday, according to a news release from United States Attorney John F. Bash.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Killeen Police Department and agencies investigated the case.
“Lopez was among 20 defendants charged by federal grand jury indictment in August 2018 with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine,” according to the release. “Authorities allege that since May 2017, these defendants were responsible for the distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine throughout the Waco and Central Texas areas. On January 19, 2019, Lopez pleaded guilty to the charge. To date, 19 have pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge; seven defendants are still awaiting sentencing; the rest have been sentenced to federal prison terms ranging from seven years to life imprisonment.”
